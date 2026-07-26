Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 639,334 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212,273 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 639,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.86% of Weyerhaeuser worth $151,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.Weyerhaeuser's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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