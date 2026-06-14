Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,310,084 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,893,940 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.59% of NU worth $473,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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