Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,172 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 382,079 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of Waste Management worth $185,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,206,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,585 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,192,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 236,153 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,885,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 46,640 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,317 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $105,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.74.

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Key Waste Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $248.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Waste Management's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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