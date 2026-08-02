Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT - Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 332,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.79% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 11,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $5.05 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $871.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.93%.Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Empire State Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $5.50 target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.30 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company's portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world's most competitive real estate markets.

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