Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 2,668,230 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,035,628 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,668,230 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of Boston Scientific worth $1,052,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,395,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $280,735,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $252,918,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $956,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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