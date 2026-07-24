Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 33,178 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.42% of Sherwin-Williams worth $329,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,450,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $672,213,000 after acquiring an additional 985,520 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 53,827.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 662,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $214,581,000 after acquiring an additional 660,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,529,752,000 after acquiring an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,023,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $655,820,000 after acquiring an additional 513,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 3.0%

SHW opened at $310.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $289.86 and a one year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $373.92.

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Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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