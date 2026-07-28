Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 659,357 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 193.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,548 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 659,357 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.22% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $56,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,666,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company's stock worth $166,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163,659 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 89,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 33,196 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

ATMU opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $232,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,430,131. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stephanie Disher sold 25,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,160,753.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 363,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,426,836. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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