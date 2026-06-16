Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,814,719 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $121,895,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 10.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $177.36. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.23.

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Key Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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