Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,520 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 792,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.41% of Union Pacific worth $593,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, signaling improving railroad fundamentals and better-than-expected operating performance.

Union Pacific beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, signaling improving railroad fundamentals and better-than-expected operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted efficiency gains, stronger volumes, and pricing power, which supports the case for continued profit growth. Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management highlighted efficiency gains, stronger volumes, and pricing power, which supports the case for continued profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on UNP from $301 to $334 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment.

Bank of America raised its price target on UNP from $301 to $334 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and CN reached a settlement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern deal, reducing one layer of regulatory friction and improving the merger’s strategic outlook.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $304.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $315.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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