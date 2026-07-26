Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,918,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,304,358 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.62% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $123,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $82.99.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $124,653.75. Following the sale, the director owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,195.24. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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