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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital cut its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stake by 11.9% in the first quarter, selling 23,124 shares and ending with 171,571 shares worth about $132.6 million.
  • Regeneron reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $9.47 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion, with revenue rising 19% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains mixed but generally positive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $787.88, though some analysts recently lowered ratings or price targets while Guggenheim raised its target to $1,000.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 23,124 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $132,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $995.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.88.

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $656.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $541.00 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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