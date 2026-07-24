Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652,246 shares of the company's stock after selling 895,351 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of Astrazeneca worth $914,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 83,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Astrazeneca by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,888 shares of the company's stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Astrazeneca by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 83,539 shares of the company's stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Astrazeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrazeneca Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $168.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $180.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.05. Astrazeneca Plc has a 12 month low of $142.98 and a 12 month high of $212.71.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.93 billion. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC cut Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

Astrazeneca Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Further Reading

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