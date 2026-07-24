Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,855,433 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,465,625 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of Nokia worth $336,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2.0% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 68,204 shares of the technology company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the technology company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its position in Nokia by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the technology company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Arete Research raised shares of Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research raised Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.57.

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Trending Headlines about Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Nokia Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nokia Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

See Also

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