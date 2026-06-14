Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,383,901 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 6,954,912 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.40% of Comcast worth $429,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,498,626,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comcast by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,343,399 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $4,194,929,000 after buying an additional 24,166,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,664,933 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,663,825,000 after buying an additional 21,958,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,687,135 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $5,677,190,000 after buying an additional 7,917,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2,970.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,394,728 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $221,028,000 after buying an additional 7,153,895 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comcast to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Key Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are highlighting Comcast as a potentially cheap stock, with multiple recent articles pointing to attractive valuation metrics and a bullish case from value-focused investors. This has helped keep the name on traders’ watchlists. Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Investors are highlighting Comcast as a potentially cheap stock, with multiple recent articles pointing to attractive valuation metrics and a bullish case from value-focused investors. This has helped keep the name on traders’ watchlists. Positive Sentiment: Comcast is also drawing attention for its planned bilingual 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage across Xfinity and Xumo platforms, which could boost engagement, streaming usage, and ad opportunities if the rollout resonates with viewers. Comcast Bets On Bilingual World Cup Coverage To Deepen Xfinity Engagement

Comcast is also drawing attention for its planned bilingual 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage across Xfinity and Xumo platforms, which could boost engagement, streaming usage, and ad opportunities if the rollout resonates with viewers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary says Comcast has been “rising higher than the market,” but the move appears tied more to trading momentum and stock screening than to a major new fundamental catalyst. Comcast (CMCSA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Recent market commentary says Comcast has been “rising higher than the market,” but the move appears tied more to trading momentum and stock screening than to a major new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that Comcast remains a “mixed bag,” with valuation looking attractive but broadband weakness continuing to weigh on the longer-term growth story.

Several articles note that Comcast remains a “mixed bag,” with valuation looking attractive but broadband weakness continuing to weigh on the longer-term growth story. Negative Sentiment: Comcast’s stock is still under pressure overall and remains well below recent moving averages, reflecting investor caution about growth, competition, and the broadband overhang.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $36.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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