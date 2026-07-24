Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,708 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,012,854 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $387,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Article Title

TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Article Title

Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Article Title

Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Article Title

Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines and concerns about valuation have also contributed to recent weakness, even though operating results remain strong. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $415.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $490.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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