Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038,437 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 340,610 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of Zoetis worth $382,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $167.38. The stock's 50-day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $114.22. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Zoetis

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Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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