Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 208,318 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.85% of CME Group worth $839,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $64,965,000 after buying an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 50,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 114,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,913,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of CME opened at $269.53 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.56 and a 52-week high of $329.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,397,597.04. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,297,507 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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