Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639,630 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Danaher worth $690,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

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Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $185.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Key Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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