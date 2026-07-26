Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 228.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,098,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.58% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $141,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,264,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,869,507,000 after purchasing an additional 172,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,196,718 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $744,134,000 after purchasing an additional 514,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $561,500,000 after purchasing an additional 448,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $495,956,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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