Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 177.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 807,370 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Linde worth $538,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10,454.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,424,869 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,033,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,941,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,680,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,274,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $523.57 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $525.82. The stock has a market cap of $242.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.51.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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