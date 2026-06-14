Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975,855 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,684,872 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Philip Morris International worth $798,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $184.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $193.05. The business's 50-day moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average is $169.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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