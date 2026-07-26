Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,126,300 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.09% of Cooper Companies worth $152,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 107.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts: Sign Up

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ COO opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COO

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here