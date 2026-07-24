Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Equinor ASA $EQNR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Free Report) by 599.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,966,671 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,112,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of Equinor ASA worth $547,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,794.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,269 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 130.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Equinor ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinor ASA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQNR

Trending Headlines about Equinor ASA

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinor ASA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinor reported robust Q2 results, with adjusted operating income of $11.48 billion and net operating income of $12.99 billion, helped by higher oil and gas prices and stronger trading conditions. Equinor second quarter 2026 results

Equinor reported robust Q2 results, with adjusted operating income of $11.48 billion and net operating income of $12.99 billion, helped by higher oil and gas prices and stronger trading conditions. Positive Sentiment: The company increased shareholder returns by launching the third tranche of its 2026 share buyback program and reaffirming a $0.39 quarterly cash dividend, reinforcing a stronger capital-return story. Equinor to commence third tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme

The company increased shareholder returns by launching the third tranche of its 2026 share buyback program and reaffirming a $0.39 quarterly cash dividend, reinforcing a stronger capital-return story. Positive Sentiment: Management said Europe may fall short of its gas storage target, a sign that the gas market could stay tight and supportive of pricing for major producers like Equinor. Reuters article on Europe gas storage target

Management said Europe may fall short of its gas storage target, a sign that the gas market could stay tight and supportive of pricing for major producers like Equinor. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor from “underperform” to “sector perform,” which is a modestly better stance but does not signal a strong bullish call. Finviz upgrade mention

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor from “underperform” to “sector perform,” which is a modestly better stance but does not signal a strong bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts highlighted that the stock’s valuation now looks closer to fair value after its recent run, suggesting upside may be more limited from here despite the solid quarter. Seeking Alpha downgrade article

Several analysts highlighted that the stock’s valuation now looks closer to fair value after its recent run, suggesting upside may be more limited from here despite the solid quarter. Negative Sentiment: Equinor missed EPS expectations slightly, reporting $1.33 versus the $1.38 consensus, which could cap enthusiasm for the stock. MarketBeat earnings report

Equinor ASA Stock Up 2.4%

EQNR stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Equinor ASA's dividend payout ratio is 58.72%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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