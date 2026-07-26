Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $107.44 Million Position in Edison International $EIX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,184 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Edison International worth $107,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Edison International by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:EIX opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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