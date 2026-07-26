Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $135.20 Million Stake in Ferrovial SE $FER

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 208,942 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of Ferrovial worth $135,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ferrovial by 1,089.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ferrovial by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ferrovial Stock Down 0.1%

FER stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FER shares. Citigroup cut Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FER

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report).

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