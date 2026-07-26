Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $147.11 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,065 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 15,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Ross Stores worth $147,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 1,421 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $3,084,000. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 4,395 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,990 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $85,569,000 after purchasing an additional 152,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ross Stores Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ ROST opened at $238.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day moving average is $213.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $134.37 and a one year high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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