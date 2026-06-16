Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $150.57 Million Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930,139 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 872,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of Carnival worth $150,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 519,939 shares of the company's stock worth $15,879,000 after buying an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,133,282 shares of the company's stock worth $3,913,190,000 after buying an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,765 shares of the company's stock worth $51,867,000 after buying an additional 93,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Carnival by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,126,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,487,000 after buying an additional 637,605 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.60 to $30.10 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carnival

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,058 shares of company stock worth $1,524,195. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Carnival's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Carnival's payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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