Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $159.93 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 22,716.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,009 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 374,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of S&P Global worth $159,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore lowered their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5%

S&P Global stock opened at $426.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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