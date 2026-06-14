Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.60 Billion Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,858,355 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,578,898 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.96% of Amphenol worth $1,602,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of APH stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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