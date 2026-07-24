Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.68 Billion Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,896,561 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 1,972,719 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 0.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.41% of Intuit worth $1,684,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, which could deepen engagement with its platform and create a new financial-services growth avenue. Intuit Launches Business Credit Card That Brings Spend Management, Rewards, and Insights Together in QuickBooks

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, which could deepen engagement with its platform and create a new financial-services growth avenue. Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI and telesurgery-style collaboration vision at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference for its broader technology platform, showcasing long-term innovation, though this is not directly tied to INTU’s core business and appears to be unrelated content in the feed.

Intuit highlighted its AI and telesurgery-style collaboration vision at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference for its broader technology platform, showcasing long-term innovation, though this is not directly tied to INTU’s core business and appears to be unrelated content in the feed. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms urged affected shareholders to contact them before the September lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. These reminders are procedural, but they keep the allegations in the spotlight. INTU Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Intuit Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple law firms urged affected shareholders to contact them before the September lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. These reminders are procedural, but they keep the allegations in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain supportive in the background, but today’s trading appears to be driven more by litigation headlines and analyst sentiment than by operating results.

Intuit’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain supportive in the background, but today’s trading appears to be driven more by litigation headlines and analyst sentiment than by operating results. Negative Sentiment: A class action was filed alleging Intuit overstated the health of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth prospects, raising concerns about disclosure risk and potential legal costs. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Intuit Inc.

A class action was filed alleging Intuit overstated the health of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth prospects, raising concerns about disclosure risk and potential legal costs. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary about generative AI disruption fears and a reported analyst downgrade added to investor caution around Intuit’s growth outlook and valuation. Generative AI Disruption Fears Hurt Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $281.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $427.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

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