Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $262.93 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,000 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 80,236 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.93% of Universal Health Services worth $262,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $146.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.08 and a 1 year high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is 3.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $241.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $238.00 to $211.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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