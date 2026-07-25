Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $266.13 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,783,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 712,443 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.21% of Ally Financial worth $266,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ally Financial by 106.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 129,497 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 374.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Ally Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $54.00 target price on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $210,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,958,083.78. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.88 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.75%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

See Also

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