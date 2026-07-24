Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $334.29 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397,979 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 554,843 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of United Parcel Service worth $334,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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