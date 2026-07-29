Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $34.56 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG - Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,452,208 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $34,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,216.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company's stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.9%

LYG stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 25.11%.The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

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