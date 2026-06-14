Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $390.72 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,162 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 783,581 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.79% of Valero Energy worth $390,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avos Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Valero Energy stock opened at $258.27 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $265.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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