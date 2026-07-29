Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $39.84 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,632 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.50% of Ryder System worth $39,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $111,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ryder System by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,937,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Ryder System by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 974,620 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $186,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryder System by 81.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,320 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $206,822,000 after buying an additional 453,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 53.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $134,855,000 after buying an additional 250,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ryder System from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $259.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $260.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.72 and a 200-day moving average of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.67 and a 1 year high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.04. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Ryder System's payout ratio is 29.62%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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