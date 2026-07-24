Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $474.07 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 206.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 903,223 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.33% of Roper Technologies worth $474,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 444,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $198,061,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $355.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $339.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $564.68.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $466.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

See Also

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