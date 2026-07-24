Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $538.13 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 8,317,781 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.43% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $538,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $7,993,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 63.7% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 26,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,199,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $133,369,000 after buying an additional 166,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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