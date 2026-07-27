Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $62.17 Million Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236,274 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 6,191,705 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.35% of HP worth $62,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,943,063,000 after buying an additional 2,435,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HP by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,450,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,313,924 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $607,373,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,236,428 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $339,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,142 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542,339 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. HP's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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