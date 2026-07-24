Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $724.14 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 73,166 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.90% of American Tower worth $724,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.57.

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE AMT opened at $164.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.06 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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