Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $805.15 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1,340.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Micron Technology worth $805,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,011,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $859,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,607 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.63.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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