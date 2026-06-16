Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $93.74 Million Stock Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672,059 shares of the company's stock after selling 216,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.01% of CLEAR Secure worth $93,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 2.2%

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on YOU shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

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Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In related news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146 over the last ninety days. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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