Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582,962 shares of the casino operator's stock after purchasing an additional 396,705 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.30% of Las Vegas Sands worth $462,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $46.08 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 117.08% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is 44.44%.

Key Headlines Impacting Las Vegas Sands

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still remain constructive on LVS despite the selloff, with JPMorgan and Stifel both lowering price targets to $60 while keeping overweight/buy ratings, suggesting they still see meaningful upside from current levels. Analyst price target updates

Several analysts still remain constructive on LVS despite the selloff, with JPMorgan and Stifel both lowering price targets to $60 while keeping overweight/buy ratings, suggesting they still see meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company continued returning cash to shareholders, repurchasing $787 million of stock in the quarter and raising its buyback authorization to $6.0 billion, which may support sentiment over time. Q2 2026 results press release

The company continued returning cash to shareholders, repurchasing $787 million of stock in the quarter and raising its buyback authorization to $6.0 billion, which may support sentiment over time. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Singapore remained a bright spot, while Marina Bay Sands stayed on track for an expansion project targeting early 2031, offering a longer-term growth angle. Seeking Alpha coverage

Management said Singapore remained a bright spot, while Marina Bay Sands stayed on track for an expansion project targeting early 2031, offering a longer-term growth angle. Negative Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $0.59 versus estimates around $0.76-$0.77, and revenue of $3.15 billion also fell short of forecasts, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating momentum. Zacks earnings miss article

Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $0.59 versus estimates around $0.76-$0.77, and revenue of $3.15 billion also fell short of forecasts, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating momentum. Negative Sentiment: Weak Macau results remain the main drag, with lower rolling-play hold and softer gaming demand weighing on profitability and prompting analysts to trim estimates after earnings. Zacks Macau weakness article

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

See Also

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