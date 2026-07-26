Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 203.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,286 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 729,921 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.71% of CF Industries worth $141,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CF Industries by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 141.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Zacks Research lowered CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2%

CF opened at $125.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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