Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of Walt Disney worth $1,429,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after buying an additional 620,463 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 75,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after buying an additional 78,914 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5%

DIS stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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