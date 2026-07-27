Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,179,432 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 430,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.05% of Albertsons Companies worth $88,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 137.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 0.08%.The company's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio is 850.00%.

Albertsons Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Albertsons Companies this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Albertsons delivered first-quarter EPS of $0.42, missing expectations, while revenue of $24.94 billion was slightly ahead of estimates. The company also highlighted continued growth in digital and pharmacy, but core grocery sales showed pressure.

Albertsons delivered first-quarter EPS of $0.42, missing expectations, while revenue of $24.94 billion was slightly ahead of estimates. The company also highlighted continued growth in digital and pharmacy, but core grocery sales showed pressure. Negative Sentiment: Management cut fiscal 2026 guidance, now projecting adjusted EPS of $1.75-$1.85 and lower sales growth, citing cautious consumers and weaker grocery spending. The company also signaled fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $3.55 billion-$3.625 billion, alongside $200 million in expected ACI Edge run-rate benefits as it pushes a turnaround plan. Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Management cut fiscal 2026 guidance, now projecting adjusted EPS of $1.75-$1.85 and lower sales growth, citing cautious consumers and weaker grocery spending. The company also signaled fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $3.55 billion-$3.625 billion, alongside $200 million in expected ACI Edge run-rate benefits as it pushes a turnaround plan. Negative Sentiment: Albertsons warned that consumers are pulling back on grocery spending, and multiple reports described softer same-store grocery demand as the main reason for the stock decline. Albertsons warns of softer grocery demand as consumers pull back

Albertsons warned that consumers are pulling back on grocery spending, and multiple reports described softer same-store grocery demand as the main reason for the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages reduced price targets after the results, including Goldman Sachs to $16, JPMorgan to $14, Barclays to $12, RBC to $13, Telsey to $13, and Wells Fargo to $11, reflecting more cautious expectations for near-term performance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albertsons Companies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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