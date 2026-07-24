Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,144,627 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 155,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.49% of Autodesk worth $752,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the software company's stock worth $65,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,064 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Autodesk by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,229,946 shares of the software company's stock worth $364,076,000 after acquiring an additional 273,765 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Autodesk by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,504 shares of the software company's stock worth $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 169,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 946,476 shares of the software company's stock valued at $280,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Arete Research lowered their price target on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $205.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.50 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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