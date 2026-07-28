Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251,585 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 868,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.89% of Gates Industrial worth $50,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 273.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,911 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gates Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

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