Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958,656 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 263,036 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.11% of Cigna Group worth $814,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 499.8% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Up 1.0%

Cigna Group stock opened at $297.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.01. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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