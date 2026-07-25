Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 352.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 903,559 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 703,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.76% of HubSpot worth $220,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,838,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,930,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after buying an additional 642,545 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock worth $776,714,000 after buying an additional 476,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in HubSpot by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 560,088 shares of the software maker's stock worth $224,763,000 after buying an additional 449,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 8.1%

NYSE:HUBS opened at $205.38 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.63 and a 52 week high of $568.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key HubSpot News

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $1,567,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,270. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 1,313 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $3,654,114. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.86.

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About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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